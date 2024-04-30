Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of providing timely assistance to victims of Russian strikes in Odesa and Kharkiv.

“I have just received reports on the situation in Odesa following a Russian missile strike and in Kharkiv following a Russian guided aerial bomb strike. Unfortunately, there are fatalities in Odesa. My condolences to the families and friends. Many people have been wounded – all of them are being provided with medical aid. Local services and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine responded immediately,” he said in a video address on Monday.

“It is important that all services, all our people, on whose work the lives of Ukrainians depend, are as efficient and fast as possible. Prompt assistance and protection of life that is timely and courageous enough are what help us all in Ukraine to endure,” he also said.