09:16 30.04.2024

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of providing timely assistance to victims of Russian strikes in Odesa and Kharkiv.

“I have just received reports on the situation in Odesa following a Russian missile strike and in Kharkiv following a Russian guided aerial bomb strike. Unfortunately, there are fatalities in Odesa. My condolences to the families and friends. Many people have been wounded – all of them are being provided with medical aid. Local services and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine responded immediately,” he said in a video address on Monday.

“It is important that all services, all our people, on whose work the lives of Ukrainians depend, are as efficient and fast as possible. Prompt assistance and protection of life that is timely and courageous enough are what help us all in Ukraine to endure,” he also said.

Tags: #odesa #kharkiv #missile_attack

12:11 30.04.2024
Info about second victim in Kharkiv not confirmed, seven people wounded

11:18 30.04.2024
According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part

11:18 30.04.2024
Two people killed, six injured as result of strikes on Kharkiv

21:02 29.04.2024
Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

20:34 29.04.2024
DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

20:09 29.04.2024
Number of victims in Odesa increased to 17

20:09 29.04.2024
Situation in Chasiv Yar difficult but controlled, no Russian troops in town – Khortytsia Group

19:48 29.04.2024
Man injured in Kharkiv as result of enemy shelling – updated information

19:39 29.04.2024
Two people killed in Odesa due to rocket attack, with child among injured

15:17 27.04.2024
Patient injured as Russian forces inflict missile strike on Kharkiv hospital last night – police

