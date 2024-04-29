Two people killed in Odesa due to rocket attack, with child among injured

As a result of the missile attack in Odesa, two people were killed, eight were injured, among them a 12–year-old child, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"Unfortunately, two people and a dog were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

According to him, "eight more people received injuries of varying severity, including a 12-year-old boy. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims."

"Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims ...," Kiper added.