Facts

19:39 29.04.2024

Two people killed in Odesa due to rocket attack, with child among injured

1 min read
Two people killed in Odesa due to rocket attack, with child among injured

As a result of the missile attack in Odesa, two people were killed, eight were injured, among them a 12–year-old child, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"Unfortunately, two people and a dog were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

According to him, "eight more people received injuries of varying severity, including a 12-year-old boy. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims."

"Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims ...," Kiper added.

Tags: #odesa #missiles

MORE ABOUT

21:02 29.04.2024
Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

20:34 29.04.2024
DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

20:09 29.04.2024
Number of victims in Odesa increased to 17

Number of victims in Odesa increased to 17

16:38 23.04.2024
Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

11:58 23.04.2024
Nine people injured as result of enemy attack by shaheds of Odesa – police

Nine people injured as result of enemy attack by shaheds of Odesa – police

11:34 23.04.2024
URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

12:02 20.04.2024
Enemy attacks Odesa on Saturday morning, infrastructure facility damaged – region’s head

Enemy attacks Odesa on Saturday morning, infrastructure facility damaged – region’s head

10:48 19.04.2024
Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

17:34 11.04.2024
Russian army fired 20 Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles last night, 16 of them shot down – Ukrainian Air Force

Russian army fired 20 Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles last night, 16 of them shot down – Ukrainian Air Force

10:57 11.04.2024
Some 18 missiles, 39 attack drones shot down in sky over Lviv region – Air Force

Some 18 missiles, 39 attack drones shot down in sky over Lviv region – Air Force

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

Number of victims in Odesa increased to 17

Head of UGCC: We will do utmost to ensure that exchange of 'all for all' becomes Easter reality

Telegram resumes work of official Ukrainian bots

LATEST

Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation strike five enemy locations, rocket launchers hit one

Russian forces drop two guided bombs on village in Sumy region, destroy local school – local authorities

Situation in Chasiv Yar difficult but controlled, no Russian troops in town – Khortytsia Group

One of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Germany is serviceman of 81st Slobozhanska brigade of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces – forces’ command

Petition for removing Bulgakov from public space in Kyiv raises necessary number of votes

Man injured in Kharkiv as result of enemy shelling – updated information

E-document flow starts developing even before war; after full-scale invasion becomes common practice – lawyers

EIGHT PEOPLE INJURED; RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS, CIVILIAN INFRASTRUCTURE DAMAGED IN ODESA AS RESULT OF RUSSIA’S MISSILE STRIKE - REGIONAL ADMINISTRATION

Two Ukrainian citizens killed in Germany are military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation; consulate establishing contact with relatives - MFA

AD
AD
AD
AD