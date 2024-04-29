Facts

13:49 29.04.2024

Head of UGCC: We will do utmost to ensure that exchange of 'all for all' becomes Easter reality

2 min read
Head of UGCC: We will do utmost to ensure that exchange of 'all for all' becomes Easter reality

Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) Sviatoslav Shevchuk in his video message called for the exchange of prisoners of war "all for all," in particular women, doctors and priests, the press service of the UGCC reports.

"We, Christians of Ukraine, realize that we will not be able to fully honor the Passion of our Savior, His wounds, if we do not serve and help those who suffer today, endure, who are literally in the hell of war, in particular in the hell of imprisonment and daily torture of Russian captivity," he noted.

The head of the UGCC added that the words of Pope Francis about the exchange of "all for all" "found a special response in the hearts of both Ukraine and Russia."

"And we want these words to become a call to concrete action," he emphasized.

In particular, the head of the UGCC called for the exchange of three categories of prisoners of war: women prisoners of war, medical workers and clergy.

Metropolitan Sviatoslav noted that "we will do everything in our power to ensure that all women prisoners of war are released. I want all women's organizations to hear me: religious, public, those that care about the dignity of women in the modern world, regardless of ideological direction. We will do everything so that the woman is released from captivity, either in Ukraine or in Russia, so that on Easter she returns to her family, home."

He also called on international organizations, in particular Doctors Without Borders, to make every effort to ensure that doctors return from captivity to their families and to fulfill their professional duties.

The head of the UGCC added that ten Ukrainian clergy are in Russian captivity and called to do utmost to ensure that they return to their communities and churches.

He also called for joint efforts to free all Ukrainian prisoners.

"We know that about 8,000 Ukrainian military personnel and 1,600 civilians are now in Russian captivity, in hellish conditions. We will do everything possible so that step by step the exchange of 'all for all' becomes an Easter reality," the Metropolitan emphasized.

Tags: #prisoners #ugcc

MORE ABOUT

11:56 09.04.2024
Head of War Dept: It’s known about 54 Ukrainian POWs executed by Russian military

Head of War Dept: It’s known about 54 Ukrainian POWs executed by Russian military

13:54 17.02.2024
Ukraine asks intl intermediaries to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian soldiers captured in Avdiyivka – Tarnavsky

Ukraine asks intl intermediaries to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian soldiers captured in Avdiyivka – Tarnavsky

20:25 31.01.2024
Yusov: Fighters allegedly transported by Russia on Il-76 plane not present during exchange on Wed

Yusov: Fighters allegedly transported by Russia on Il-76 plane not present during exchange on Wed

17:27 31.01.2024
Zelenskyy: Almost half of 207 released prisoners are defenders of Mariupol

Zelenskyy: Almost half of 207 released prisoners are defenders of Mariupol

15:58 31.01.2024
Zelenskyy announces return home of 207 prisoners

Zelenskyy announces return home of 207 prisoners

19:28 10.01.2024
Pope Francis in letter to UGCC head: Our duty is to do everything to ensure war in Ukraine doesn't become 'forgotten war'

Pope Francis in letter to UGCC head: Our duty is to do everything to ensure war in Ukraine doesn't become 'forgotten war'

20:58 05.01.2024
Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Turkey's mediation in exchange of prisoners with Russia, return of deported children, release of Crimean Tatars held by Russia

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Turkey's mediation in exchange of prisoners with Russia, return of deported children, release of Crimean Tatars held by Russia

20:41 03.01.2024
Some 2,828 Ukrainians already released from Russian captivity during period of full-scale invasion

Some 2,828 Ukrainians already released from Russian captivity during period of full-scale invasion

20:25 03.01.2024
Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

19:05 03.01.2024
Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

AD

HOT NEWS

Telegram resumes work of official Ukrainian bots

Units of Ukrainian Defense Forces move to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka to save lives of defenders – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: Ukraine still awaits deliveries of weapons promised by USA

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

LATEST

Two Ukrainian citizens killed in Germany are military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation; consulate establishing contact with relatives - MFA

Ukrainian-Polish border unlocked, talks on cooperation in agricultural sector to continue in summer

Ukraine takes part in cyber defence exercises Locked Shields 2024 for first time

Telegram resumes work of official Ukrainian bots

Manifest-42 reports on searches of co-owner of CEO Club and Meest China Lysenko

Units of Ukrainian Defense Forces move to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka to save lives of defenders – Syrsky

Latvian FM visits energy facility damaged by Russians in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine still awaits deliveries of weapons promised by USA

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with U.S. House Minority Leader, invites him to Ukraine

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

AD
AD
AD
AD