Facts

13:18 29.04.2024

Ukraine takes part in cyber defence exercises Locked Shields 2024 for first time

Ukraine for the first time took part in the cyber defence exercise Locked Shields 2024, which took place in Tallinn with the participation of more than 4,000 experts from more than 40 countries, reports the NATO office in Ukraine.

"Locked Shields 2024, the world's largest live-fire cyber defence exercise, is fast approaching, highlighting the global community's commitment to combating cyber threats. Organised by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), this unique annual exercise goes beyond traditional cyber exercises by incorporating experts from different disciplines to address the multifaceted nature of cyber threats," according to the message on Facebook.

LtC Urmet Tomp, the Exercise Director at NATO CCDCOE, said: "This exercise is a demonstration of the power of international cooperation, transcending borders and uniting a diverse community of experts from the public and private sectors and academia."

"We are grateful for the dedication and expertise of our allies and all our partners, which are crucial in building a resilient global cyber defence," he said.

