15:34 27.04.2024

Danish Defense Minister: Training of Ukrainian pilots progressing, goal is to transfer first F-16 aircraft to Ukraine in summer

Danish Defense Minister: Training of Ukrainian pilots progressing, goal is to transfer first F-16 aircraft to Ukraine in summer

Training of personnel and pilots continues, as well as work on the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on April 26.

"Together with our very close allies, the United States and the Netherlands, Denmark has taken a leading role in helping Ukraine build a fully capable Air Force. The first step is to train pilots and personnel for the F-16. It is progressing and the goal remains to deliver the first aircraft to Ukraine this summer," the Danish Ministry of Defense quoted Poulsen as saying.

The ministry recalled that the Air Force coalition is designed to help Ukraine create the full potential of F-16 fighters. The cooperation is led by the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands. In addition to training and providing aircraft, it is also about creating the necessary infrastructure.

The Air Force coalition is initially focusing on ensuring the full capability of Ukrainian F-16 fighters. As delivery of the first F-16 aircraft neared, countries simultaneously discussed the need to ensure the safety of the transfer.

