Facts

17:43 24.04.2024

Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

3 min read
Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

The State Executive Service of the Justice Ministry of Ukraine seized all the property of former President of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, Deputy Justice Minister for the Executive Service Andriy Haichenko has said.

The Justice Ministry said on Facebook Wednesday, this decision was made due to the fact that Kniazev did not comply with the ruling of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court on the seizure of an illegally obtained gift in the amount of UAH 906,600 to the state.

The State Executive Service also seized Kniazev's bank accounts.

"In the event of a lack of funds in the debtor's accounts and in the event of identification of movable and immovable property in the ownership of the debtor, the state executive will take measures to ensure foreclose on the discovered property of the debtor, which is legally enforceable," Haichenko said.

According to the Justice Ministry, it is known that four real property units in Mykolaiv and the region are registered in the ownership of the debtor.

As reported, on October 13, 2023, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) drew up a protocol on an administrative violation in the form of receiving gifts against Kniazev, who rented an elite apartment in the center of Kyiv at a price of UAH 1,000 which is significantly lower than the market price. On December 27, the court found Kniazev guilty of violating restrictions on gifts, ordered him to pay a fine of UAH 2,550 and ruled to seize a gift in the amount of UAH 906,600.

"According to Part 2 of Article 23 of the law of Ukraine on the prevention of corruption, judges are prohibited from accepting gifts the value of which exceeds two subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons. In violation of this restriction, the judge received a gift in the form of renting an apartment in Pechersky district (Lypky) of Kyiv with an area of 133 square meters at a price significantly lower than the minimum market value of rental housing. On the basis of a real estate lease agreement concluded at the end of 2017, the judge rented an apartment for living with a monthly payment of UAH 1,000," the NACP said.

On May 18, 2023, law enforcement officers detained Kniazev on charges of receiving unlawful benefits of $2.7 million for rulings in favor of businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. The court has already reduced Knyazev's bail several times. Now it is UAH 45 million. In early October, law enforcement officers completed the investigation into the case of the former head of the Supreme Court, and on January 31, 2024, he was released from custody on bail. During the trial in his case, Kniazev is suspended from the administration of justice.

Tags: #court

MORE ABOUT

10:04 23.04.2024
Court overturns arrest of 100% of Ukrtower owned by Turkcell - Datagroup-Volia

Court overturns arrest of 100% of Ukrtower owned by Turkcell - Datagroup-Volia

18:34 16.04.2024
KYIV COURT OF APPEALS GRANTS LIFECELL'S CLAIM, LIFTING SEIZURE OF 19.8% OF COMPANY'S CORPORATE RIGHTS

KYIV COURT OF APPEALS GRANTS LIFECELL'S CLAIM, LIFTING SEIZURE OF 19.8% OF COMPANY'S CORPORATE RIGHTS

20:59 15.04.2024
SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

19:28 09.04.2024
Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

20:58 03.04.2024
Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

13:52 03.04.2024
Ukrainian courts' verdicts on compensation for damage caused by Russia can be filed with Register of Damage as evidence – deputy head of President's Office

Ukrainian courts' verdicts on compensation for damage caused by Russia can be filed with Register of Damage as evidence – deputy head of President's Office

10:15 26.03.2024
Court judge recuses himself from case of Finance and Credit Bank loans under PGOK guarantees for UAH 4.727 bln, new panel appointed – Ferrexpo

Court judge recuses himself from case of Finance and Credit Bank loans under PGOK guarantees for UAH 4.727 bln, new panel appointed – Ferrexpo

19:15 19.03.2024
Supreme Court upholds decision to recover UAH 1.48 bln from ex-executives of Platinum Bank – Deposit Guarantee Fund

Supreme Court upholds decision to recover UAH 1.48 bln from ex-executives of Platinum Bank – Deposit Guarantee Fund

21:28 13.03.2024
Court finds MP Dubinsky guilty of violating requirements for preventing, resolving conflicts of interest

Court finds MP Dubinsky guilty of violating requirements for preventing, resolving conflicts of interest

16:28 05.03.2024
ICC issues arrest warrants for commander of Russian long-range aviation, ex-commander of Black Sea Fleet

ICC issues arrest warrants for commander of Russian long-range aviation, ex-commander of Black Sea Fleet

AD

HOT NEWS

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

Defense Ministry publishes major amendments to law on mobilization coming into force on May 18

Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

Dust from Sahara reaches territory of Ukraine on Wed – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

LATEST

Umerov discusses with members of US House of Representatives dynamics at frontline, AFU needs

Kuleba calls on allies to step up production of weapons, ‘switch from expressing condolences to preventing loss of life

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

Defense Ministry publishes major amendments to law on mobilization coming into force on May 18

Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

Ukrenergo: In evening, energy supply restrictions will be applied for industrial consumers and businesses in all regions

Dust from Sahara reaches territory of Ukraine on Wed – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Service eCherha for buses launched at 10 Ukrainian-Moldavian border crossing points

Rada calls on intl organizations to step up efforts to free Ukrainian journalists detained by Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD