Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

The State Executive Service of the Justice Ministry of Ukraine seized all the property of former President of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, Deputy Justice Minister for the Executive Service Andriy Haichenko has said.

The Justice Ministry said on Facebook Wednesday, this decision was made due to the fact that Kniazev did not comply with the ruling of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court on the seizure of an illegally obtained gift in the amount of UAH 906,600 to the state.

The State Executive Service also seized Kniazev's bank accounts.

"In the event of a lack of funds in the debtor's accounts and in the event of identification of movable and immovable property in the ownership of the debtor, the state executive will take measures to ensure foreclose on the discovered property of the debtor, which is legally enforceable," Haichenko said.

According to the Justice Ministry, it is known that four real property units in Mykolaiv and the region are registered in the ownership of the debtor.

As reported, on October 13, 2023, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) drew up a protocol on an administrative violation in the form of receiving gifts against Kniazev, who rented an elite apartment in the center of Kyiv at a price of UAH 1,000 which is significantly lower than the market price. On December 27, the court found Kniazev guilty of violating restrictions on gifts, ordered him to pay a fine of UAH 2,550 and ruled to seize a gift in the amount of UAH 906,600.

"According to Part 2 of Article 23 of the law of Ukraine on the prevention of corruption, judges are prohibited from accepting gifts the value of which exceeds two subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons. In violation of this restriction, the judge received a gift in the form of renting an apartment in Pechersky district (Lypky) of Kyiv with an area of 133 square meters at a price significantly lower than the minimum market value of rental housing. On the basis of a real estate lease agreement concluded at the end of 2017, the judge rented an apartment for living with a monthly payment of UAH 1,000," the NACP said.

On May 18, 2023, law enforcement officers detained Kniazev on charges of receiving unlawful benefits of $2.7 million for rulings in favor of businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. The court has already reduced Knyazev's bail several times. Now it is UAH 45 million. In early October, law enforcement officers completed the investigation into the case of the former head of the Supreme Court, and on January 31, 2024, he was released from custody on bail. During the trial in his case, Kniazev is suspended from the administration of justice.