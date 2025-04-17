Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:29 17.04.2025

Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

3 min read
Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court
Photo: https://www.youtube.com/live/gANpwOH8sEo

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has begun a hearing on the lawsuit of leader of the European Solidarity party, fifth president Petro Poroshenko, against current president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the illegal application of sanctions, the European Solidarity party website reported on Thursday.

During the consideration of the lawsuit, the meeting was attended by MPs of Ukraine, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission, representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark.

"Neither President Zelenskyy nor others have been able to explain the reason for the imposition of sanctions to society for more than two months. What exactly did Poroshenko do. And only in response to the court decision did we read that, it turns out, the sanctions... are preventive in nature. We now have a norm, in the president's opinion, in the form of a ‘thought crime,’" Poroshenko noted in his speech during the court hearing.

Poroshenko's representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed illegally, as on a citizen of Ukraine who is in Ukraine, despite the fact that only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Therefore, there are no grounds for sanctions under the law.

In addition, the reasons for the application of sanctions are still unknown, since the announced data on the alleged "withdrawal of billions abroad" have never been made public. Moreover, the State Financial Monitoring Service, which was referred to when imposing sanctions, actually refused to confirm such facts, and the head of its legal department stated that this body had no right to provide anyone, including the government, with any financial information.

Poroshenko is convinced that the authorities want to block the political activities of the opposition through the mechanism of extrajudicial sanctions. "First: deprive me of the right to participate in the elections as the leader of the opposition, the leader of the largest opposition faction in parliament and a political force," Poroshenko noted.

According to the report, the National Bank is blocking the Poroshenko Foundation's ability to assist the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Petro Poroshenko himself, among other things, to pay taxes.

It is noted that on the eve of the introduction of sanctions, Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on criminal liability for violation of sanctions. Thus, the European Solidarity believes that the government is making any transactions of the fifth president of Ukraine impossible. As reported, on February 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated February 12, 2025 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the bank Finance and Credit Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, 5th president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Tags: #sanctions #court #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

11:22 17.04.2025
Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

20:48 16.04.2025
Briefing for foreign diplomats on sanctions policy against Russia held at President's Office

Briefing for foreign diplomats on sanctions policy against Russia held at President's Office

15:54 15.04.2025
Authorities began to abuse martial law, strengthening authoritarian tendencies - Poroshenko

Authorities began to abuse martial law, strengthening authoritarian tendencies - Poroshenko

12:58 12.04.2025
NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

17:21 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

11:57 11.04.2025
Ukraine collects data on sanctioned individuals and companies financing war, ready to provide info to EU

Ukraine collects data on sanctioned individuals and companies financing war, ready to provide info to EU

17:57 10.04.2025
NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

19:29 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

11:52 08.04.2025
European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

16:30 07.04.2025
National Guard Brigades Liut and Rubezh receive Ai-Petri SV counter-intelligence systems

National Guard Brigades Liut and Rubezh receive Ai-Petri SV counter-intelligence systems

HOT NEWS

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

LATEST

Aggressor damages, destroys almost 2,000 health facilities in Ukraine

Kyiv community hands over more than 1,800 UAVs to 112th Territorial Defense Brigade

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Sybiha announces launch of #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable campaign

Prokopiv claims charges against him politically motivated

Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

AD
AD