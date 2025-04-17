Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

Photo: https://www.youtube.com/live/gANpwOH8sEo

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has begun a hearing on the lawsuit of leader of the European Solidarity party, fifth president Petro Poroshenko, against current president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the illegal application of sanctions, the European Solidarity party website reported on Thursday.

During the consideration of the lawsuit, the meeting was attended by MPs of Ukraine, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission, representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark.

"Neither President Zelenskyy nor others have been able to explain the reason for the imposition of sanctions to society for more than two months. What exactly did Poroshenko do. And only in response to the court decision did we read that, it turns out, the sanctions... are preventive in nature. We now have a norm, in the president's opinion, in the form of a ‘thought crime,’" Poroshenko noted in his speech during the court hearing.

Poroshenko's representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed illegally, as on a citizen of Ukraine who is in Ukraine, despite the fact that only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Therefore, there are no grounds for sanctions under the law.

In addition, the reasons for the application of sanctions are still unknown, since the announced data on the alleged "withdrawal of billions abroad" have never been made public. Moreover, the State Financial Monitoring Service, which was referred to when imposing sanctions, actually refused to confirm such facts, and the head of its legal department stated that this body had no right to provide anyone, including the government, with any financial information.

Poroshenko is convinced that the authorities want to block the political activities of the opposition through the mechanism of extrajudicial sanctions. "First: deprive me of the right to participate in the elections as the leader of the opposition, the leader of the largest opposition faction in parliament and a political force," Poroshenko noted.

According to the report, the National Bank is blocking the Poroshenko Foundation's ability to assist the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Petro Poroshenko himself, among other things, to pay taxes.

It is noted that on the eve of the introduction of sanctions, Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on criminal liability for violation of sanctions. Thus, the European Solidarity believes that the government is making any transactions of the fifth president of Ukraine impossible. As reported, on February 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated February 12, 2025 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the bank Finance and Credit Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, 5th president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.