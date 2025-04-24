Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:37 24.04.2025

HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

The High Anti-Corruption Court took Roman Nasirov, the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, into custody and increased his bail from UAH 27 to UAH 40 million, the Anti-Corruption Action Centre reported on Thursday.

The panel of judges – Ihor Strohy, Lesia Fedorak and Viktor Nohachevsky – partially satisfied the SAPO prosecutor’s request for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 75 million, the message on the Telegram channel says.

This request was the result of Nasirov’s mobilization. The consideration of this motion continued during the last two court sessions, the court heard the arguments of the prosecutor, who noted that Nasirov's desire to mobilize was only due to the expiration of the term of criminal liability, which expires in less than a year.

In turn, Nasirov and his defense lawyers objected to the satisfaction of the motion and argued that the motives for voluntary mobilization are "a duty to the state and an obligation."

In addition, the court questioned witnesses who confirmed Nasirov's initiative to search for a military unit himself, his transfer from a combat position to a non-combat position due to the presence of a corresponding conclusion of the health examination commission. At the same time, they noted that Nasirov did not inform them of the need for him to appear in court while on duty, the Anti-Corruption Action Centre reports.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre recalls that Nasirov is accused of the fact that in 2015–2016 he and the director of the State Fiscal Service Department allegedly allowed the companies of fugitive MP Oleksandr Onyschenko not to pay the state a royalty for the use of subsoil. As a result, the state suffered losses in the amount of more than UAH 2 billion.

On April 11, the SAPO prosecutor sent a motion to the court to change Nasirov's preventive measure to detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 75 million.

Nasirov is accused of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of official position, which entailed grave consequences). During 2015–2016, acting in the interests of the MP of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, he personally made a number of unfounded and illegal decisions on the installment payment of tax debt and obligations of Nadra Geocenter LLC, Firm XAS LLC, Karpatnadrainvest LLC.

On April 9, 2025, the accused did not appear in court, his defense lawyer filed a motion to suspend the said proceedings in connection with the mobilization of his client, the SAPO noted.

Tags: #nasirov #court

