Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on the readiness of the document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the US for finalization at the level of heads of state.

"A bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization at the highest level with the President of the United States. It is important that Ukraine manages to continue to combine the work of the European and American teams, and we jointly discussed, in particular, documents on recovery and economic development. Complex issues on the basic framework for ending the war were also discussed, and the Ukrainian side presented possible options for finalizing this document. We understand that the American side will communicate with Russia, and we expect feedback - whether the aggressor is really ready to end the war," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday following the results of the Ukrainian team’s talks in France on Wednesday.

The president said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov informed him about the results of the negotiations.

"We are also informing partners about the consequences of the Russian strikes, which do not clearly indicate that Moscow is reconsidering its priorities. In this context, it is necessary for the pressure on Russia to increase in the same way as the negotiating teams are working intensively. The realism of future security guarantees must be proven by the ability of partners to exert effective pressure on the aggressor at this stage. We are preparing new appropriate contacts with partners," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the delegations of Ukraine and the United States held three meetings during their two-day stay in Paris, during which they discussed the prospects for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and contacts at the leadership level.

From the American side, Stephen Witkoff, Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner, as well as White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum took part in the consultations. On the Ukrainian side, in addition to Umerov, the negotiations were attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia, and Advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.