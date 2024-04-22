Facts

18:50 22.04.2024

Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

1 min read
Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Order of the Golden Star to the servicemen who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and to the families of the fallen Heroes, as well as the Cross of Military Merit, the head of state said on Monday.

"Today we celebrate with high awards of our state, high military distinctions of people who are the source of this courage, who liberated our land, repelled Ukrainian positions, saved their brothers and destroyed the occupier. We celebrate people who are worthy of all-Ukrainian gratitude... I ask you to remember everyone who gave their lives in battles for the sake of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Those gathered observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen defenders and defenders of Ukraine.

The head of state presented the highest state award – the Order of the Golden Star – to the relatives of the seven fallen heroes. Three active military personnel also received the order. The president awarded ten Ukrainian defenders with the Cross of Military Merit award.

Tags: #golden_star #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

17:12 22.04.2024
Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

16:55 22.04.2024
Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

14:05 19.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

09:33 19.04.2024
Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

10:02 18.04.2024
President speaks at European Council, World Bank meetings

President speaks at European Council, World Bank meetings

09:23 18.04.2024
Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

19:56 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

13:41 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia hits Trypillia TPP as Ukrainian air defense runs out of missiles

Zelenskyy: Russia hits Trypillia TPP as Ukrainian air defense runs out of missiles

21:04 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

21:26 11.04.2024
If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

AD

HOT NEWS

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv

NSDC to develop Ukrainian doctrine

LATEST

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Woman killed as result of artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka – Donetsk administration

Relevant committee supports bill on supervisory boards of healthcare facilities prepared for second reading

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs O'Brien meet in Kyiv with President's Office head

Court rules to detain both servicemen who shot at policemen in Vinnytsia region – PGO

Sybiha, Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, Peace Formula implementation

MPs propose redirect public financing from parties to defense needs

AD
AD
AD
AD