Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Order of the Golden Star to the servicemen who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and to the families of the fallen Heroes, as well as the Cross of Military Merit, the head of state said on Monday.

"Today we celebrate with high awards of our state, high military distinctions of people who are the source of this courage, who liberated our land, repelled Ukrainian positions, saved their brothers and destroyed the occupier. We celebrate people who are worthy of all-Ukrainian gratitude... I ask you to remember everyone who gave their lives in battles for the sake of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Those gathered observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen defenders and defenders of Ukraine.

The head of state presented the highest state award – the Order of the Golden Star – to the relatives of the seven fallen heroes. Three active military personnel also received the order. The president awarded ten Ukrainian defenders with the Cross of Military Merit award.