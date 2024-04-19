Facts

20:55 19.04.2024

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro

2 min read
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived with a working visit to Dnipro where he held a meeting on the security situation and protection of the critical infrastructure.

"Dnipro. A meeting on the situation in the region, the protection of Dnipro, all towns and communities in the region. Reports on critical infrastructure facilities, construction of protective structures, restoration and modernization of energy facilities," the head of state said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

He also thanked the rescuers who are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro.

"It is very important that everyone who needs help now receives it. And we are working as actively as possible with partners for additional air defense systems for Ukraine," the president said.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported that Zelenskyy also went to see a five-storied building in Dnipro that was damaged as a result of a massive missile attack. Two floors of the house were completely destroyed. Neighboring buildings and the train station were also damaged. Two psychological assistance points were set up for people on site.

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, eight people were killed. Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported this to the head of state during a security meeting. A locomotive depot in Dnipro was also damaged. A number of infrastructure facilities have been destroyed in populated areas of the region.

During the meeting, the president also discussed with the regional leadership preparations for the new school year and the arrangement of school shelters.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, who is also the Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, announced the completion of the construction of a main water pipeline in Dnipropetrovsk region after the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma presented the possibilities of decentralizing energy supply to the region. There was also talk about providing hospitals with alternative heating sources.

Tags: #president #visit #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

16:12 19.04.2024
Number of victims in Dnipro grown to 24 people – region’s head

Number of victims in Dnipro grown to 24 people – region’s head

12:42 19.04.2024
URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

20:50 18.04.2024
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian Jewish community on eve of Passover holiday

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian Jewish community on eve of Passover holiday

19:11 17.04.2024
U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 takes place in Washington

U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 takes place in Washington

19:12 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

19:28 12.04.2024
President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

21:25 02.04.2024
Zelenskyy signs law providing for possibility of treatment for military personnel for up to 12 months, repeated medical examination of those of limited fitness within nine months

Zelenskyy signs law providing for possibility of treatment for military personnel for up to 12 months, repeated medical examination of those of limited fitness within nine months

21:20 02.04.2024
Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

21:01 02.04.2024
Baku, Bucharest discuss shipments of Azerbaijani gas, green energy to Romania

Baku, Bucharest discuss shipments of Azerbaijani gas, green energy to Romania

17:33 02.04.2024
Five people injured after Russia's missile attack on Dnipro – local authorities

Five people injured after Russia's missile attack on Dnipro – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

LATEST

Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

G7 Foreign Ministers express resolve to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities

Stoltenberg expects new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon

Ukraine, Israel on same side against partnership between Russia and Iran – Yermak

Use of Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine is only matter of time – Blinken

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

AD
AD
AD
AD