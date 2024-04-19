Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived with a working visit to Dnipro where he held a meeting on the security situation and protection of the critical infrastructure.

"Dnipro. A meeting on the situation in the region, the protection of Dnipro, all towns and communities in the region. Reports on critical infrastructure facilities, construction of protective structures, restoration and modernization of energy facilities," the head of state said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

He also thanked the rescuers who are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro.

"It is very important that everyone who needs help now receives it. And we are working as actively as possible with partners for additional air defense systems for Ukraine," the president said.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported that Zelenskyy also went to see a five-storied building in Dnipro that was damaged as a result of a massive missile attack. Two floors of the house were completely destroyed. Neighboring buildings and the train station were also damaged. Two psychological assistance points were set up for people on site.

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, eight people were killed. Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported this to the head of state during a security meeting. A locomotive depot in Dnipro was also damaged. A number of infrastructure facilities have been destroyed in populated areas of the region.

During the meeting, the president also discussed with the regional leadership preparations for the new school year and the arrangement of school shelters.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, who is also the Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, announced the completion of the construction of a main water pipeline in Dnipropetrovsk region after the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma presented the possibilities of decentralizing energy supply to the region. There was also talk about providing hospitals with alternative heating sources.