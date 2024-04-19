Stoltenberg expects new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said decisions on providing Ukraine with available air defense systems will be made and announced soon.

He said this at a press conference at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Friday, following a virtual meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Allied Defense Ministers conveyed at the request of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have just concluded a virtual meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. President Zelenskyy briefed Allied Defense Ministers on the situation on the battlefield, and Ukraine's critical need for more air defenses. NATO Defense Ministers have agreed to step up and provide further military support, including more air defense. NATO has mapped out existing capabilities across the Alliance and there are systems that can be made available to Ukraine. So, I except new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General welcomed Germany's efforts, including the recent decision to deliver an additional Patriot system to Ukraine.

"In addition to Patriots, there are other weapons that Allies can provide, including SAM-Ts. And many Allies who do not have available systems have pledged to provide financial support to purchase them for Ukraine. We are also working with industry to ramp up production and to refurbish [available] systems to make them operational and fit for purpose," he said.

Stoltenberg also said that during the meeting, the ministers addressed "many other pressing needs, including 155mm ammunition, deep precision strike capabilities, and drones."

"Each NATO Ally will decide what to provide. Several Allies made concrete commitments during the meeting and are finalizing contributions that I expect will be announced soon," he said.

The Secretary General also welcomed the progress made in the U.S. Congress towards vote on the critical aid package for Ukraine tomorrow.

"I count on the bill to pass without further delay. Allies must dig deep into their inventories. And speed up the delivery of missiles, artillery and ammunition. Ukraine is using the weapons we provided to destroy Russian combat capabilities. This makes us all safer. So, support to Ukraine is not charity. It is an investment in our own security," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg did not voice any specific figures related to the future assistance, saying that this information is confidential.