14:05 19.04.2024

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting on the security situation in Donetsk region, and also inspected the construction of fortifications in the region.

“In Donetsk region, I held a meeting on the regional security situation and the protection of people. General Sodol, the head of the regional military administration Filashkin, and the heads of the SSU and National Police departments provided me with detailed briefings. I also went to see the construction of fortifications. Every effort must be made in this regard,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel Friday.

He thanked everyone who protects Ukraine and its people, as well as everyone who works daily for Ukraine.

According to the presidential press service, commander of the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping of troops Yuriy Sodol reported on the operational situation in the area of responsibility, in particular on the defense of Chasiv Yar. He also informed about the primary needs of the military units.

Also, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the elimination of the consequences of Russian shelling and the restoration of water supply in the settlements. He also spoke about ensuring educational activities in the region and the construction of school shelters.

“In addition, Vadym Filashkin noted that the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, together with other regions and the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, is building a third line of defense in the region,” the message reads.

The heads of the SSU and National Police departments reported on counterintelligence activities and the criminogenic situation in the region.

 

Tags: #zelenskyy

