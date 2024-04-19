Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed as a result of a massive Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Right now, rescue work is underway in Dnipro after the Russian strike. Several floors of an ordinary residential building were destroyed, the train station was damaged. Kryvy Rih and Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk region were also under attack. All those wounded are receiving aid. Unfortunately, there are dead. My condolences to the family and friends," the head of state said in an emergency address on Friday morning.

"Every state that provides air defense systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps convince partners that air defense should now not be in barracks, but in real cities and communities that are being attacked by terrorists, everyone who supports our defense is a life savior. We must defeat Russian terror. This is a need not only for our state, not only for Ukrainians – it is a global need," he said.

As reported, Russian occupation forces launched a massive missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region and the regional center on Friday. Six people, including two children, were killed and 29 people were injured in the region.