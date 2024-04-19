Facts

09:33 19.04.2024

Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

1 min read
Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed as a result of a massive Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Right now, rescue work is underway in Dnipro after the Russian strike. Several floors of an ordinary residential building were destroyed, the train station was damaged. Kryvy Rih and Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk region were also under attack. All those wounded are receiving aid. Unfortunately, there are dead. My condolences to the family and friends," the head of state said in an emergency address on Friday morning.

"Every state that provides air defense systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps convince partners that air defense should now not be in barracks, but in real cities and communities that are being attacked by terrorists, everyone who supports our defense is a life savior. We must defeat Russian terror. This is a need not only for our state, not only for Ukrainians – it is a global need," he said.

As reported, Russian occupation forces launched a massive missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region and the regional center on Friday. Six people, including two children, were killed and 29 people were injured in the region.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:05 19.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

11:31 19.04.2024
Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

09:49 19.04.2024
State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

09:26 19.04.2024
Six people, incl two children, killed in Russia's attack on Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region

Six people, incl two children, killed in Russia's attack on Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region

12:56 18.04.2024
Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

10:02 18.04.2024
President speaks at European Council, World Bank meetings

President speaks at European Council, World Bank meetings

09:23 18.04.2024
Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

Zelenskyy at World Bank meeting: Ukraine needs efficient financial shield

19:56 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

13:41 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia hits Trypillia TPP as Ukrainian air defense runs out of missiles

Zelenskyy: Russia hits Trypillia TPP as Ukrainian air defense runs out of missiles

21:04 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

Six people, incl two children, killed in Russia's attack on Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

GUR: Russian Tu-22M3 downed by same means as A-50

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

Stoltenberg: NATO compiles data about available air defense systems, focused on Patriot, working with Allies to redeploy some of their systems to Ukraine

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian Jewish community on eve of Passover holiday

Seventy-one military clashes recorded on front line – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Russians carry out six missiles, 63 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory over day

AD
AD
AD
AD