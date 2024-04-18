Shmyhal, French Minister of Economy discuss confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting with French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire.

"A separate topic is the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. We count on the support of our partners on all these issues," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed the resumption of Ukraine's energy system after the Russian shelling.

"He voiced the military needs of Ukraine, in particular, the need to strengthen air defense," the Prime Minister added.