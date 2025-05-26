Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters on Monday, following which he ordered a significant increase in the production of Ukrainian drones.

"Today at Headquarters we discussed in detail the consequences of Russian strikes, their tactics, the use of drones and our responses. I have ordered a significant increase in our production of drones, interceptors and we will attract more funding from our partners for this," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

He also reported on the preparation of relevant news of the Ukrainian ballistic program for faster production of missiles.

"There was a detailed report today from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Maliuk. There are good results," the president said.