13:55 18.04.2024

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

A number of military targets were destroyed or critically damaged as a result of a successful operation conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Dzhankoi military airfield in Crimea, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine (GUR) has said.

"GUR informs that on April 17, 2024, as a result of a successful operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the military airfield in Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the following targets were destroyed or critically damaged: four S-400 air defense system launchers, three radar stations, an air defense control point, a Fundament-M air surveillance system," it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The number of enemy aircraft damaged or destroyed and the number of casualties among the personnel of the Russian occupation army are being clarified.

