GUR 'probably’ destroys Russian Dan-M UAV over Black Sea

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense probably hit the latest jet drone Dan-M with an air defense system of its own design, GUR reported on Friday.

"On May 29, 2025, to repel a nighttime enemy drone attack on the Odessa region, a mobile anti-aircraft missile system equipped with R-73 missiles, developed by GUR specialists with the support of foreign partners, was successfully used...," the message on Telegram says.

According to information, after detecting a Russian drone, fighters of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the target, destroying the latest enemy jet drone, probably Dan-M, it "fell into the Black Sea".

As is known from open sources, the R-73 (NATO classification: AA-11 Archer) is a Soviet short-range air-to-air guided missile with an infrared homing system.

Earlier, it was reported that on Thursday, May 29, Russia attacked Ukrainian settlements with a new type of attack jet Dan-M UAV, said military radio technology specialist Sergei "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Dan-M is a jet target for training and testing air defense, which Russia converted into an attack UAV. The flight time of this type of UAV is 25-40 minutes, the speed is 400-750 km/h, the flight altitude is up to 9 kilometers, and it can be launched from air and ground platforms.