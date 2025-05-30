Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:56 30.05.2025

GUR 'probably’ destroys Russian Dan-M UAV over Black Sea

2 min read
GUR 'probably’ destroys Russian Dan-M UAV over Black Sea

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense probably hit the latest jet drone Dan-M with an air defense system of its own design, GUR reported on Friday.

"On May 29, 2025, to repel a nighttime enemy drone attack on the Odessa region, a mobile anti-aircraft missile system equipped with R-73 missiles, developed by GUR specialists with the support of foreign partners, was successfully used...," the message on Telegram says.

According to information, after detecting a Russian drone, fighters of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the target, destroying the latest enemy jet drone, probably Dan-M, it "fell into the Black Sea".

As is known from open sources, the R-73 (NATO classification: AA-11 Archer) is a Soviet short-range air-to-air guided missile with an infrared homing system.

Earlier, it was reported that on Thursday, May 29, Russia attacked Ukrainian settlements with a new type of attack jet Dan-M UAV, said military radio technology specialist Sergei "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Dan-M is a jet target for training and testing air defense, which Russia converted into an attack UAV. The flight time of this type of UAV is 25-40 minutes, the speed is 400-750 km/h, the flight altitude is up to 9 kilometers, and it can be launched from air and ground platforms.

Tags: #drone_dan_m #gur

MORE ABOUT

13:23 24.05.2025
GUR records more than 150 cases of POW executions by invaders

GUR records more than 150 cases of POW executions by invaders

18:39 14.04.2025
Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

14:23 21.02.2025
Russian propagandists instructed to promote ‘victorious’ narratives for invasion anniversary – GUR

Russian propagandists instructed to promote ‘victorious’ narratives for invasion anniversary – GUR

17:26 20.02.2025
GUR: Russian war criminal Bogdanov killed in Berdiansk

GUR: Russian war criminal Bogdanov killed in Berdiansk

20:29 11.02.2025
AFU, GUR cyber experts conduct large-scale operation against Russian fuel and energy sector – sources

AFU, GUR cyber experts conduct large-scale operation against Russian fuel and energy sector – sources

18:03 04.02.2025
Budanov denies DPRK troops' retreat from front line

Budanov denies DPRK troops' retreat from front line

12:58 01.02.2025
DPRK military in Kursk region rotating due to heavy losses – GUR

DPRK military in Kursk region rotating due to heavy losses – GUR

14:09 30.01.2025
More than 120,000 soldiers from ‘special contingent’ planned to be mobilized in Russian army – GUR

More than 120,000 soldiers from ‘special contingent’ planned to be mobilized in Russian army – GUR

18:51 22.01.2025
GUR fighters destroy enemy satellite equipment in Kursk region

GUR fighters destroy enemy satellite equipment in Kursk region

10:11 31.12.2024
GUR destroys aerial target by Magura V5 marine drone for first time in history

GUR destroys aerial target by Magura V5 marine drone for first time in history

HOT NEWS

Explosions heard in Desantnaya Bay in Vladivostok, Russia; Intelligence Agency conducts special operation – sources

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

LATEST

Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

Fidan suggests holding meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, USA in Turkey under auspices of Erdogan

NATO Secretary General Rutte to take part in Vilnius Summit; Zelenskyy expected to participate

Sybiha: Ukraine demands reactions to Russia's bold statements at UN Security Council jeopardize peace process

Ukraine ready for dialogue with Russia, but demands clear, balanced proposals – Yermak

Explosions heard in Desantnaya Bay in Vladivostok, Russia; Intelligence Agency conducts special operation – sources

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

Govt extends experiment on online issuance of logging tickets and certificates

As long as Russia believes it has the right to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO, it will attack Ukraine - Rada committee chairmwoman

Turkish FM meets with Umerov, Yermak

AD
AD