Facts

11:40 18.04.2024

Canada to provide additional support package to Ukraine in 2024 – Ambassador

1 min read
Canada to provide additional support package to Ukraine in 2024 – Ambassador

Canada will provide Ukraine with an additional support package in 2024, which includes budgetary support of 2.4 billion Canadian dollars, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv said on her Facebook page.

"We have an additional package of support from Canada in the presented budget for 2024.

Fiscal support of CAD 2.4 billion (of which CAD 2 billion has already been transferred through the IMF Special Account), with an additional C$400 million coming in next months.

CAD 1.6 billion as part of a new five-year military assistance program in accordance with the Security Agreement signed in Kyiv on February 24, 2024.

CAD 216.7 million through the EBRD to finance reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

CAD 76 million to finance projects within the framework of the program to maintain peace and security in Ukraine, in particular humanitarian demining," Kovaliv wrote.

Also, the ambassador emphasized, the budget notes the Canadian government's plan to cooperate with international partners and G7 countries to bring Russia to justice, including through the confiscation of Russia's sovereign assets.

Tags: #canada

MORE ABOUT

20:33 19.03.2024
Ukraine's Defense Ministry about 20th Ramstein meeting: Canada to allocate $40 mln as part of Czech initiative, $7.5 mln for night vision devices

Ukraine's Defense Ministry about 20th Ramstein meeting: Canada to allocate $40 mln as part of Czech initiative, $7.5 mln for night vision devices

21:10 01.03.2024
Canada bans indirect imports of Russian diamonds weighing over one carat

Canada bans indirect imports of Russian diamonds weighing over one carat

18:34 23.02.2024
Canada announces additional sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Canada announces additional sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

20:52 20.02.2024
Ukraine, Canada discuss specific provisions of bilateral agreement on security guarantees

Ukraine, Canada discuss specific provisions of bilateral agreement on security guarantees

09:56 20.02.2024
Canada to donate Ukraine over 800 SkyRanger R70 drones – Defense Minister

Canada to donate Ukraine over 800 SkyRanger R70 drones – Defense Minister

19:08 14.02.2024
Canada to allocate about $44 mln to Ukraine to support F-16 sustainable capabilities

Canada to allocate about $44 mln to Ukraine to support F-16 sustainable capabilities

13:41 03.02.2024
Canada considering CRV7 missiles as part of possible military donation package for Ukraine

Canada considering CRV7 missiles as part of possible military donation package for Ukraine

15:20 29.01.2024
Canada to provide 19 Ukrainian territorial communities with expert assistance during restoration

Canada to provide 19 Ukrainian territorial communities with expert assistance during restoration

09:49 24.01.2024
Canada announces at Ramstein-18 transfer of new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Canada announces at Ramstein-18 transfer of new package of military assistance to Ukraine

13:34 25.11.2023
Canada, EU in favor of more active work on use of Russian assets for Ukraine

Canada, EU in favor of more active work on use of Russian assets for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own technology to suppress Russia's TV signal in border area

Borrell: We have to take Patriot systems from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send them to Ukraine

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

LATEST

Russian saboteurs, preparing attacks on military aid delivery routes to Ukraine, arrested in Germany

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own technology to suppress Russia's TV signal in border area

Borrell: We have to take Patriot systems from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send them to Ukraine

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

Polish farmers resume blocking roads at Krakovets and Shehyni BCPs – State Border Guard Service

Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

Dotsenko: URCS shares experience acquired during war with international partners

Russia destroys more than 20 URCS offices, warehouses during war – Dotsenko

AD
AD
AD
AD