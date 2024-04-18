Canada to provide additional support package to Ukraine in 2024 – Ambassador

Canada will provide Ukraine with an additional support package in 2024, which includes budgetary support of 2.4 billion Canadian dollars, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv said on her Facebook page.

"We have an additional package of support from Canada in the presented budget for 2024.

Fiscal support of CAD 2.4 billion (of which CAD 2 billion has already been transferred through the IMF Special Account), with an additional C$400 million coming in next months.

CAD 1.6 billion as part of a new five-year military assistance program in accordance with the Security Agreement signed in Kyiv on February 24, 2024.

CAD 216.7 million through the EBRD to finance reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

CAD 76 million to finance projects within the framework of the program to maintain peace and security in Ukraine, in particular humanitarian demining," Kovaliv wrote.

Also, the ambassador emphasized, the budget notes the Canadian government's plan to cooperate with international partners and G7 countries to bring Russia to justice, including through the confiscation of Russia's sovereign assets.