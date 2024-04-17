Two more families with children return to controlled territory, one of them raising two brothers deprived of parental care – Prokudin

Two more families with children were returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region to Ukrainian-controlled territory, one of them has two brothers aged 12 and 16, deprived of parental care, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"We managed to return home a family raising two brothers deprived of parental care. The boys are 12 and 16 years old. For their sake, the guardians decided to leave the temporary occupation, because they could no longer endanger the children," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, a family with a three-year-old girl was also evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory.