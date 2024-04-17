Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the Ukraine-NATO Council, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for in connection with Ukraine's need for air defense systems against Russian air attacks, will be held this Friday with the participation of the Ukrainian head of state.

Stoltenberg announced this on Wednesday in Brussels at a press conference with the participation of Prime Ministers of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Denmark Mette Frederisken and the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, which took place after a meeting at which the supply of allied air defense systems to Ukraine was discussed.

"President Zelenskyy has asked to hold a meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council, we will convene the meeting on Friday. That will be held with President Zelenskyy and then with NATO defense ministers to address the urgent needs for more support to Ukraine, in particular I expect they will focus on air defense, as it was discussed today, but also on more artillery rounds," the NATO Secretary General said.