Facts

17:44 17.04.2024

Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

1 min read
Stoltenberg: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on Friday with participation of Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the Ukraine-NATO Council, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for in connection with Ukraine's need for air defense systems against Russian air attacks, will be held this Friday with the participation of the Ukrainian head of state.

Stoltenberg announced this on Wednesday in Brussels at a press conference with the participation of Prime Ministers of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Denmark Mette Frederisken and the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, which took place after a meeting at which the supply of allied air defense systems to Ukraine was discussed.

"President Zelenskyy has asked to hold a meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council, we will convene the meeting on Friday. That will be held with President Zelenskyy and then with NATO defense ministers to address the urgent needs for more support to Ukraine, in particular I expect they will focus on air defense, as it was discussed today, but also on more artillery rounds," the NATO Secretary General said.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

19:56 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

19:05 17.04.2024
The Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic discuss at NATO mobilization of European air defense systems for Ukraine

The Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic discuss at NATO mobilization of European air defense systems for Ukraine

19:04 17.04.2024
Associations of construction materials manufacturers working to meet NATO standards for defense products – President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

Associations of construction materials manufacturers working to meet NATO standards for defense products – President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

17:54 17.04.2024
Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

11:43 06.04.2024
Stefanishyna on inviting Ukraine to NATO: All allies support this decision, except two

Stefanishyna on inviting Ukraine to NATO: All allies support this decision, except two

21:12 04.04.2024
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for his willingness to contribute to efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

21:07 04.04.2024
Blinken: Our goal at Washington summit is to help build bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO

Blinken: Our goal at Washington summit is to help build bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO

20:37 04.04.2024
Blinken: NATO Allies will do everything they can to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue to deal with Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine

Blinken: NATO Allies will do everything they can to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue to deal with Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine

20:22 04.04.2024
Stoltenberg after NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting: Allies to check their stocks to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Stoltenberg after NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting: Allies to check their stocks to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems

13:49 04.04.2024
Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

PACE recognizes Russian President Putin as illegitimate, Russian Orthodox Church as propaganda tool

Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

The Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic discuss at NATO mobilization of European air defense systems for Ukraine

US aid bill for Ukraine to be voted on Saturday evening – Speaker Johnson

Stoltenberg to allies: If you face with choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine – send more to Ukraine

LATEST

Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

PACE recognizes Russian President Putin as illegitimate, Russian Orthodox Church as propaganda tool

Two more families with children return to controlled territory, one of them raising two brothers deprived of parental care – Prokudin

US aid bill for Ukraine to be voted on Saturday evening – Speaker Johnson

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Chernihiv rises to 17 – State Emergency Service

Acting mayor announces mourning day in Chernihiv on Apr 18

URCS helps people injured in Russia's missile strike against Chernihiv

Yermak, Syrsky meet with Defense Partners project reps

Kuleba after Russian strike on Chernihiv: Innocent people would not have died if Ukraine had sufficient air defense capabilities

Georgian parliament passes foreign agent bill at 1st reading

AD
AD
AD
AD