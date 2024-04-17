URCS helps people injured in Russia's missile strike against Chernihiv

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked in Chernihiv at the Russian missile strike scene on Wednesday morning.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross is working at the scene of the tragedy along with other rescue services. The emergency response team provides first aid to those injured. An aid station is operating, providing first psychological aid to the victims and their relatives," the URCS said on Facebook.

As reported, 14 people were killed, 61 people were injured, and six people went missing as a result of the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv. Social infrastructure, university buildings, hospitals, and 16 multi-apartment buildings in one of the city's districts were damaged. Rescue operations continue.