Ukraine needs more shells, air defense – Umerov speaking with Pentagon chief

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, during a phone conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, noted the need to strengthen air defense and provide Ukraine with shells.

"We maintain frequent contact with Lloyd Austin. Today's phone call focused on the enemy's plans and how to thwart them," Umerov said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, during the conversation he "emphasized the importance of continuing to strengthen our air defense and providing Ukraine with more artillery ammunition. Grateful to Secretary Austin for his unwavering support of Ukraine," Umerov said.