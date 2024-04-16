Facts

China can really help restore just peace for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said China can assist in restoring a just peace for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression, as well as bring stability to international relations.

"We are actively working now to make the first global Peace Summit in June productive. We thank all the leaders and states who this week expressed their readiness to take part in the Summit in Switzerland," he said in a video address.

The head of state also separately thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his leadership and international communication, in particular for the signals that Ukraine heard from Scholz during his visit to China today to meet with Xi Jinping.

As Zelenskyy noted, "China can really help restore a just world for Ukraine and stability in international relations."

"The summit in Switzerland gives all of us a real chance to make the UN Charter, its goals and principles really work," the president said.

As reported, on April 16, German Chancellor Scholz visited China and held a meeting with the Chinese leader. In particular, Scholz asked Jinping to put pressure on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukrainian territory.

