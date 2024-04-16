URCS helping evacuate people with limited mobility from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

The team of Kharkiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is helping to evacuate people with limited mobility from settlements in the region located near the zone of active hostilities.

"Recently, together with employees of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, it was possible to evacuate people with limited mobility, the elderly and people with disabilities from Kupyansk district," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

In particular, the URCS said that a 98-year-old woman with a hip fracture was evacuated from the village of Hlushkivka, located almost in a combat zone, and taken to a safe place under the care of relatives.

URCS volunteers also evacuated an elderly woman with a disability from Kupyansk. The woman was left in the care of volunteers and social workers after the death of her only son in the war. However, due to the constant shelling by the Russian Federation, it became difficult for social services to take care of her and it was decided to evacuate her. The woman was brought to Kharkiv, where she received free housing, medical supervision and food.