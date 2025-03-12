Economy

19:57 12.03.2025

Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

2 min read
Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

The third group of the REDpreneurUA program to support and develop existing businesses in Ukraine at the initiative of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Austrian Red Cross was launched on March 12.

“The third group of the program is aimed at supporting micro and small enterprises in Ukraine that seek scaling and developing,” the URCS reported on Facebook.

REDpreneurUA helps entrepreneurs obtain the necessary knowledge, skills, financing and mentoring support for the sustainable development of their business. Special emphasis is placed on the acceleration of existing businesses, helping them adapt to new conditions, find new markets and expand opportunities.

The program includes an educational program in collaboration with the School of ME, inspirational sessions for the development of entrepreneurial thinking, mentoring support during and after training, workshops and master classes from leading experts, acceleration support for businesses with a focus on financial stability and growth.

The program is open to individual entrepreneurs and legal entities residing in Ukraine, who are active entrepreneurs, seeking to develop their business and create a positive social impact, and belonging to one of the vulnerability categories.

All businesses participating in the program must have a social component - contribute to the development of communities, create jobs, support vulnerable groups, or solve important social problems.

The best businesses selected based on the results of participation in the program will receive grants of EUR 7,000 for the development of their business, as well as long-term mentoring support.

The REDpreneurUA program is implemented with the support of the Neighbor in Need Foundation (Austria) and in cooperation with the School of ME.

Deadline for filling in an application form for participation in the third group of the REDpreneurUA program is April 12, 2025 via the link: https://ee.urcs.org.ua/single/gQ2FcOn2

 

Tags: #business #urcs #austrian_red_cross

MORE ABOUT

15:09 11.03.2025
Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

19:10 10.03.2025
Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

11:30 10.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society distributes over 21,000 food kits in Kherson during Feb

Ukrainian Red Cross Society distributes over 21,000 food kits in Kherson during Feb

14:38 07.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

14:20 07.03.2025
Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

12:19 06.03.2025
URCS works at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack in Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

URCS works at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack in Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

11:05 06.03.2025
URCS reminds of identification marks for marking protected objects during war under IHL

URCS reminds of identification marks for marking protected objects during war under IHL

18:05 05.03.2025
URCS mobile rehabilitation teams start activities in Chernihiv region

URCS mobile rehabilitation teams start activities in Chernihiv region

16:59 03.03.2025
URCS conducting survey on needs of residents of regions

URCS conducting survey on needs of residents of regions

14:30 01.03.2025
URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian stocks surge Wed morning following Ukraine-U.S. talks in Jeddah

Finance Ministry raises market govt loan bond rates by 0.5 pp following 1 pp increase in accounting rate

Naftogaz and ORLEN agree on supply of 100 mcm of LNG as part of broad cooperation in this area

Ukraine's National Bank raises key policy rate from 14.5% to 15.5%

Ukraine has UAH 126 bln in its treasury account, $40.3 bln in intl reserves – PM

LATEST

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta integrates ERP system to automate key business processes

Ukrainian delivery operator Nova Poshta to audit processes as part of structural overhaul

Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1 year if oil prices fall to $45-$47 per barrel – Ukrainian diplomat

Ukrainian stocks surge Wed morning following Ukraine-U.S. talks in Jeddah

Rebuilding Ukraine steel capacity hinges on security guarantees – CEO of Metinvest

Some Ukrainian cities face severe challenges next heating season – expert

Finance Ministry raises market govt loan bond rates by 0.5 pp following 1 pp increase in accounting rate

DTEK's digitalization boosts power line defect detection to 98%, greatly reduces repair time

MODUS X holds 25% share in Ukraine's energy sector, attracts 14 new clients outside DTEK in 2024 – CEO

Metal structures have great potential in reconstruction projects - expert

AD