Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

The third group of the REDpreneurUA program to support and develop existing businesses in Ukraine at the initiative of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Austrian Red Cross was launched on March 12.

“The third group of the program is aimed at supporting micro and small enterprises in Ukraine that seek scaling and developing,” the URCS reported on Facebook.

REDpreneurUA helps entrepreneurs obtain the necessary knowledge, skills, financing and mentoring support for the sustainable development of their business. Special emphasis is placed on the acceleration of existing businesses, helping them adapt to new conditions, find new markets and expand opportunities.

The program includes an educational program in collaboration with the School of ME, inspirational sessions for the development of entrepreneurial thinking, mentoring support during and after training, workshops and master classes from leading experts, acceleration support for businesses with a focus on financial stability and growth.

The program is open to individual entrepreneurs and legal entities residing in Ukraine, who are active entrepreneurs, seeking to develop their business and create a positive social impact, and belonging to one of the vulnerability categories.

All businesses participating in the program must have a social component - contribute to the development of communities, create jobs, support vulnerable groups, or solve important social problems.

The best businesses selected based on the results of participation in the program will receive grants of EUR 7,000 for the development of their business, as well as long-term mentoring support.

The REDpreneurUA program is implemented with the support of the Neighbor in Need Foundation (Austria) and in cooperation with the School of ME.

Deadline for filling in an application form for participation in the third group of the REDpreneurUA program is April 12, 2025 via the link: https://ee.urcs.org.ua/single/gQ2FcOn2