20:50 15.04.2024

Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

The updated version of the SBU Sea Baby drone is a multifunctional platform with the ability to install various weapons modules to destroy enemy targets; in the future, sea drones will be used on all continents in water conditions, the Ukrainian special service said.

"An army of naval drones can effectively fight entire enemy fleets, which cost billions of dollars and for which entire concerns work. Having a hundred or two of these naval drones with the ability to individually adapt them to modern combat scenarios, the enemy fleet can simply be closed in enemy bays," he said in an interview, the video of which was posted on the YouTube channel on Monday, an employee of the military counterintelligence of the SBU with the call sign "Almaz" – the operator of the Sea Baby maritime drone that hit the Crimean Bridge in the summer of 2023.

Speaking about how the recently presented version of Sea Baby 2024 differs, the drone operator said: "The new version is improved in all characteristics – aquadynamic, technological. It (the new version) has the ability to cover more than 1,000 kilometers and deliver more than 1 tonne of payload."

According to him, this is a multifunctional platform with the ability to install various weapons modules to destroy enemy targets. That is, as the SBU military counterintelligence officer noted, Sea Baby is no longer just a kamikaze drone.

The drone operator did not specify what exactly the updated Sea Baby shoots. "I think Ukrainian society will soon see this in the results of our work."

He also said the drone can be self-destructed at any point – destroyed before it falls into the hands of the enemy.

According to the special forces officer, in the future, naval drones will be used on all continents in water conditions, and in modern wars, those who use intelligence and innovation to create modern technological weapons will have an advantage.

