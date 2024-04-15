Netherlands allocates EUR 4.4 bln for Ukraine for next three years

The Dutch government supported the Spring Memorandum on the allocation of additional EUR 4.4 billion for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine for the period of 2024-2026.

"Local authorities will structurally receive EUR 715 million from 2026 to compensate for the deficit of municipal and local budgets so that their tasks and resources are better balanced. In 2028, the Ministry of Defense will receive an additional EUR 500 million to strengthen air defense and ammunition for its own armed forces," the Dutch government said on its website on Monday.

In addition to the initial update of the 2024 budget memorandum, the Spring Memorandum also provides a multi-year picture of expenditures and key revenue characteristics for 2024 and beyond. Dutch Finance Minister Steven van Weyenberg submitted a memorandum to the House of Representatives on Monday.