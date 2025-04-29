Yermak: Putin's 'three-day ceasefire' for sake of parade is not about peace

To end the war, the first step should be a complete ceasefire, Vladimir Putin's "three-day ceasefire" is not about peace, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"I thank special representative of the U.S. President Keith Kellogg for his work and support for the position that the fire should be completely stopped. This is understood by everyone who wants the war to end. Putin's 'three-day ceasefire' for the sake of the parade is not about peace," Yermak said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for supporting a comprehensive ceasefire.

"To end the war, there must be a first step – no shelling, no assault operations, no air strikes. No fire," Yermak said.

As previously reported, the U.S. President's special representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, called the idea of ​​a three-day ceasefire between May 8 and 11, expressed by Vladimir Putin, "absurd."

Kellogg said on Fox News that a three-day ceasefire is absurd. President Trump wants a permanent comprehensive ceasefire – on land, in the air, at sea, including infrastructure – for at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension, he said.