13:31 13.04.2024

Syrsky: Decisions made aimed at strengthening most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare, air defense systems

The operational situation on the Eastern Front has significantly worsened due to the intensification of the enemy's offensive actions after the presidential elections in Russia, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said, who arrived in the area of ​​operation in the direction of active enemy operations.

"The enemy is actively attacking our positions in Lyman and Bakhmut directions with assault groups supported by armored vehicles. In Pokrovsky direction, it is trying to break through our defenses using dozens of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles," Syrsky said in his Telegram channel on Saturday.

The commander-in-chief said warm, dry weather contributed to the intensification of enemy assault operations, due to which most of the open areas of the terrain became accessible to tanks. In addition, the enemy, despite its significant losses, is increasing its efforts by using new units in armored vehicles, as a result of which it periodically achieves tactical success.

"Therefore, the first day of my work in the area of ​​operation is devoted precisely to this direction and taking all necessary measures to stabilize the situation, increase the effectiveness of the actions of our troops and inflict maximum losses on enemy units," Syrsky said.

He said "based on the results of hearing conclusions regarding the nature of the enemy's actions, decisions were made aimed at strengthening the most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare and air defense systems. Also, stocks of drones of all types, anti-tank missiles were replenished, and additional reserves of forces and assets were moved."

The commander-in-chief said the opportunity to defeat a larger enemy would only be achieved by achieving technical superiority over him and creating conditions for intercepting the strategic initiative.

"The second serious problem is improving the quality of training of military personnel, primarily infantry units, so that they can make maximum use of all the capabilities of military equipment and Western weapons," he said.

Syrsky entrusted the solution of this task primarily to the command of the Ground Forces, which returned from the combat area in full force.

According to the commander-in-chief, the results of his work will be taken into account in plans for the training of troops and command and control agencies.

"In personal communication with our military personnel, we discussed the current situation, as well as ways to resolve all problematic issues. We understand the real scale and degree of the threat from the enemy and are ready to take adequate and effective actions," he said.

