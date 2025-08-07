Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:40 07.08.2025

Zelenskyy holds meeting on deep strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the participation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, held a meeting on deep strikes, the results of which determined priorities for long-range strikes, as well as defense production.

"Held a meeting on deep strikes - our completely fair responses to Russian strikes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU, the Minister of Defense, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the results of our operations, namely - on the scale of damage in Russia, the ratio between the cost of the strike and the result, the impact on the aggressor's war machine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

He emphasized that the balance between investments in long-range weapons of various types and its achievements is becoming increasingly attractive for Ukraine.

"Russian logistics, military facilities from which our territory is bombed, elements of their military economy have suffered significant losses. We have identified priorities for deep strikes and our defense industries. Russia's attempts to drag out the war will pay a price," the president stressed. He thanked everyone who works for Ukrainian strength.

Tags: #deep_strikes

