Russian attacks completely destroy Trypilska TPP – head of Centerenergo's supervisory board

After a heavy missile attack on the night of Thursday, April 11, Russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Kyiv region.

"All the workers who were on shift during the attack are alive," Andriy Hota, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Centrenergo, told Interfax-Ukraine.

After the hits, a large-scale fire swept through the turbine shop. The company is currently working to contain the fire.

On March 22, 2024, the Zmiyivska TPP in Kharkiv region was completely destroyed, and on July 25, 2022, Russian troops occupied the Vuhlehirska TPP in Donetsk region.

Currently, PJSC Centrenergo has lost 100% of its generation.