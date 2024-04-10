More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars and others have called on the United States Congress with a call "to do the right thing" and approve funding for Ukraine.

The address was published on CNN Opinion.

"Together we call upon Congress to do the right thing. Ukrainians are fighting for their existence. On territory that Russia occupies, it tortures Ukrainian citizens, kidnaps Ukrainian children and murders Ukrainian leaders. On territory Russia can reach with its weapons, it strikes civilians and rescue workers. Russian missiles, drones and bombs destroy churches and monuments to the Holocaust. Russian occupation threatens Ukraine's Muslims, the Crimean Tatars," it is said in the text of the statement.

It is emphasized that Russian leaders say openly that their goal is the destruction of the Ukrainian state and the elimination of Ukrainians as a people. Russian propagandists threaten genocide almost every day. Right now, Russia is using missiles and glide bombs "to destroy the ancient and beautiful city of Kharkiv, once home to 1.5 million people, just as Russia destroyed Mariupol, Aleppo and Grozny."

"Ukrainians are also fighting for our safety and for everyone's freedom. By resisting Russian dictatorship, they show that democracy can defend itself. By defending their borders, they are protecting the international order and holding off chaos. By fighting Russia alone, they protect Europe. By showing how hard offensive operations are, Ukrainians make a Chinese war in the Pacific less likely. By fighting a conventional war against a nuclear power, they are making nuclear proliferation and nuclear war less likely," the activists said.

The Ukrainian armed forces are defending basic American interests, and most Americans understand this, and want to help Ukraine, they said.

"But we are letting the Ukrainians down. It has been more than 470 days since Congress passed legislation to support Ukraine. That is most of the time since Russia invaded in February 2022. During the period of our inaction, Russia has reconstituted its army. It is preparing a new offensive, testing Ukraine across the front and illegally using CS gas to drive Ukrainian soldiers from their trenches. If Russia breaks through, this will be our fault," says the address.

Also, according to the activists, "what America must do to support Ukraine is minimal" and if the United States cannot keep to its commitments to Ukraine, no one will believe that it will support any of its allies in the future.

"Ukraine can protect itself and bring stability around the world. If we allow Ukraine to lose, though, we are inviting catastrophe for them, and catastrophe for ourselves. Congress returned to session this week. Time is short and new dangers can arrive very quickly. Together we call upon Congress to do the right thing – right now. Support Ukraine," they said.