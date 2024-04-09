No enemy forces in Chasiv Yar, on its outskirts

The situation in the vicinity of the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, is tough, but controllable, there are no enemy forces either in the town itself or on its outskirts, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, has said.

"Today and yesterday, the enemy used its superiority in the air, in missiles, in large-caliber artillery supplies, and it is trying to achieve its goal – reaching the borders of Donetsk region. The enemy's tactics remains unchanged – a large number of infantry and assault operations. In particular, assault groups are moving in infantry fighting vehicles, attacking with both artillery and aviation support, bombarding Ukrainian positions with guided air bombs," he said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

According to Voloshyn, Russian troops from time to time bring a large amount of artillery into this area, despite the fact that "our large-scale counter-battery battle is underway."

"The enemy's assault operations are accompanied by attacks from the air: they drop guided air bombs, most of which fall on Chasovy Yar, destroying infrastructure, destroying everything that is in their way... But Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible and impossible to hold back these assaults," he said.

"The situation is difficult, but controllable. There is no enemy either in the town itself or on the outskirts," Voloshyn said.