Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:07 29.01.2025

General Staff reports 39 combat clashes, incl 12 ongoing, on Pokrovsk axis since midnight

2 min read
General Staff reports 39 combat clashes, incl 12 ongoing, on Pokrovsk axis since midnight
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

A total of 91 combat clashes have been recorded along the entire front line since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00, including 39 skirmishes that occurred on the Pokrovsk axis, twelve of which are still ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Wednesday.

"The enemy assaults have increased in number to 91 during the day. The borderline districts of Chernihiv and Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling," it said on the Telegram channel.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the occupation forces made 39 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions, 27 of which have been repulsed.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy made 23 attacks, 19 of which have been repelled by the Ukrainian defenders, and four are still ongoing.

On the Kupyansk axis, the adversary made eight attacks on the Ukrainian defense positions. There are two ongoing skirmishes in the area.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the Ukrainian defenders repulsed seven enemy assaults.

On the Novopavlivsk axis, the invaders launched six attacks on the Ukrainian positions, and there is one ongoing battle in the area.

In Kursk region, the Ukrainian forces repulsed two Russian attacks and three combat clashes are ongoing.

"In addition, the enemy inflicted 13 airstrikes on the area, dropping 21 guided bombs," the General Staff said.

On the Siversk axis, the enemy forces made five unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

On the Toretsk axis, the defense forces repulsed one enemy attack.

No active enemy operations were recorded on the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk axes.

Tags: #general_staff #front

MORE ABOUT

11:39 06.05.2025
Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

14:44 30.04.2025
Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

19:00 29.04.2025
Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

11:07 29.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:42 22.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:29 22.04.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

18:14 21.04.2025
Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

12:36 21.04.2025
On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

13:37 19.04.2025
General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

12:31 19.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

AD
AD