General Staff reports 39 combat clashes, incl 12 ongoing, on Pokrovsk axis since midnight

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

A total of 91 combat clashes have been recorded along the entire front line since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00, including 39 skirmishes that occurred on the Pokrovsk axis, twelve of which are still ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Wednesday.

"The enemy assaults have increased in number to 91 during the day. The borderline districts of Chernihiv and Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling," it said on the Telegram channel.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the occupation forces made 39 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions, 27 of which have been repulsed.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy made 23 attacks, 19 of which have been repelled by the Ukrainian defenders, and four are still ongoing.

On the Kupyansk axis, the adversary made eight attacks on the Ukrainian defense positions. There are two ongoing skirmishes in the area.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the Ukrainian defenders repulsed seven enemy assaults.

On the Novopavlivsk axis, the invaders launched six attacks on the Ukrainian positions, and there is one ongoing battle in the area.

In Kursk region, the Ukrainian forces repulsed two Russian attacks and three combat clashes are ongoing.

"In addition, the enemy inflicted 13 airstrikes on the area, dropping 21 guided bombs," the General Staff said.

On the Siversk axis, the enemy forces made five unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

On the Toretsk axis, the defense forces repulsed one enemy attack.

No active enemy operations were recorded on the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk axes.