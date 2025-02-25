Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

As of 16:00, 62 combat clashes have already been recorded along the entire front line, 14 of which occurred in Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"Today, in Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Promin, Tarasivka, Nadiyivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriyivka, three clashes are ongoing. Lysivka and Pokrovsk were hit by smart bombs," the General Staff said on Telegram.

It is reported that ten combat clashes took place in the operational zone in Kursk region, three of which are still ongoing. "In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropped nine smart bombs and carried out 294 artillery attacks," the General Staff added.

In Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions seven times, three clashes are still ongoing. In Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks, one battle is still ongoing. In Lymany direction, there have been five clashes since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the Defense Forces' positions four times. In Kharkiv direction, four assault actions by the invaders took place. In Novopavlivsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks, two more are still ongoing. In Orikhiv direction, two clashes are ongoing, another enemy attack has already been repelled by Ukrainian units. Isolated combat actions have been noted in Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in Huliai-Pole direction.