20:48 08.05.2025

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

Ukrainian parliamentarian, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, stated on Thursday when speaking at the Kyiv Security Forum on the Priamyi Channel  that the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of an Investment Fund between Ukraine and the United States is an attempt to bring bilateral relations out of a deep crisis.

According to him, the signing of the agreement is not economic, but symbolic in nature and is a step towards normalizing relations after the events of February 28, which led to political tension.

Poroshenko also recalled that President Zelenskyy had previously categorically denied the possibility of signing a mineral agreement without security guarantees. He noted that the conflict during a meeting with former US President Donald Trump in Washington and the subsequent anti-American rhetoric of the Ukrainian authorities had caused significant damage to the country's defense capabilities.

The politician emphasized that the crisis in relations with the United States led to the cessation of intelligence, financial and military assistance, including the supply of Patriot missiles and artillery ammunition. In his opinion, this negatively affected Ukraine's defense capabilities and posed the question of how to overcome the situation for the authorities.

The leader of the European Solidarity stressed that Ukrainians have the right to know whether the new agreement will help answer the key question: when the war will end and whether it will contribute to the establishment of permanent peace. He emphasized that the document does not contain provisions on the cessation of hostilities, but focuses on the economic aspects of cooperation.

He also drew attention to the fact that the European Solidarity party insisted on including a reference to the Crimea Declaration and the territorial integrity of Ukraine in the agreement. In addition, it was proposed to record the security agreement between Ukraine and the United States, signed by Presidents Zelenskyy and Biden, but the relevant initiatives were not supported by the parliament.

According to Poroshenko, an important achievement was that the final version of the agreement managed to consolidate support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, although the initial version of the document contained only a provision on sovereignty without relevant clarifications.

 

