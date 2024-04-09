Facts

18:23 09.04.2024

USA provides Ukraine with 5,000 firearms seized during transportation from Iran to Yemen

USA provides Ukraine with 5,000 firearms seized during transportation from Iran to Yemen

On April 4, the U.S. government transferred over 5,000 AK-47 assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7 handheld anti-tank grenade launchers, and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. The weapons were seized during the inspection of ships that were carrying freights from Iran to the Houthis in Yemen, the U.S. Government Transfers Captured Weapons (CENTCOM) has said,

"This constitutes enough materiel to equip one UKR BDE with small arms rifles. These weapons will help Ukraine defend against Russia's invasion. […] These munitions were originally seized by U.S. Central Command and partner naval forces from four separate transiting stateless vessels between 22 May 2021 to 15 Feb 2023," it said on the X Social Network on Tuesday.

