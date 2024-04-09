Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a working trip to Kharkiv region to see the situation in the area of responsibility of the Kharkiv Operational Group and present awards to the defenders of Ukraine.

"Report of the military in Kharkiv region. Defense of the region, the situation with air defense, and our ability to destroy Russian missiles and drones, protection against air bombs," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The president's press service also said he spoke with Commander of the Kharkiv Operational Group, Brigadier General Yuriy Halushkin who reported about the operational situation in his axis and readiness to counter potential threats from Russia.

The president also presented state awards to military personnel of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine who distinguished themselves during the defense of Kharkiv region and in the Bakhmut axis.

Zelenskyy also awarded police officers and rescuers who heroically eliminated the consequences of Russian strikes against Kharkiv.

"I am honored to be here today. Kharkiv is experiencing a difficult time. But thanks to strong people like you, life is preserved here. And I am sure: there will be victory in Kharkiv and throughout our entire state," the president said.