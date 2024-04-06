Russians attack Kyiv region at night, no casualties – administration head

Russian invaders attacked Kyiv region at night and in the morning on Saturday, April 6, using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, said the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko.

“All hostile targets were destroyed. There were no hits on residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties or injuries because of the attack. Because of falling debris from downed targets, a fire broke out in a hangar room in one of the populated areas. The fire has already been localized,” Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

All operational services are involved and continue to work to eliminate and record the consequences of the enemy attack.