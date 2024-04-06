Facts

12:46 06.04.2024

Russians attack Kyiv region at night, no casualties – administration head

1 min read
Russians attack Kyiv region at night, no casualties – administration head

Russian invaders attacked Kyiv region at night and in the morning on Saturday, April 6, using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, said the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko.

“All hostile targets were destroyed. There were no hits on residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties or injuries because of the attack. Because of falling debris from downed targets, a fire broke out in a hangar room in one of the populated areas. The fire has already been localized,” Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

All operational services are involved and continue to work to eliminate and record the consequences of the enemy attack.

Tags: #kyiv_region

MORE ABOUT

20:13 21.03.2024
Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

20:00 05.03.2024
Twinning Agreement signed between Toscana, Kyiv regions

Twinning Agreement signed between Toscana, Kyiv regions

15:54 02.03.2024
Kyiv region, along with South Korean investors, start developing transport model for region

Kyiv region, along with South Korean investors, start developing transport model for region

14:27 12.02.2024
France donates 6,000 tablets for teaching children from Kyiv region – authorities

France donates 6,000 tablets for teaching children from Kyiv region – authorities

18:58 07.02.2024
As result of morning missile attack in Kyiv region, 58 households, six apartments, cultural center, educational institution damaged – administration

As result of morning missile attack in Kyiv region, 58 households, six apartments, cultural center, educational institution damaged – administration

18:38 11.01.2024
Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

19:13 09.01.2024
Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

19:24 06.01.2024
Fourteen apartment buildings, 50 private homes damaged in Kyiv region in Russian missile attack on Jan 2

Fourteen apartment buildings, 50 private homes damaged in Kyiv region in Russian missile attack on Jan 2

20:35 02.01.2024
Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

10:36 02.01.2024
In Kyiv region, two people killed, seven injured as result of shelling – Klymenko

In Kyiv region, two people killed, seven injured as result of shelling – Klymenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Russians hit utility facility in Odesa region with missile, killing one person

One civilian killed, another wounded in Saturday's day attack on Kharkiv

Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions remains difficult, Chasiv Yar under our control

Pipeline for pumping petroleum products blown up in Rostov region in Russia – Defense Intelligence

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

LATEST

Russians hit utility facility in Odesa region with missile, killing one person

One civilian killed, another wounded in Saturday's day attack on Kharkiv

SBI completes investigation into case of concern selling components to Russian military-industrial complex

Ukrainian Film Festival opens in Toronto

Pressure on Russian air defense caused by Ukrainian actions leads to Russians' attacking own aircraft - British intelligence

Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions remains difficult, Chasiv Yar under our control

Pipeline for pumping petroleum products blown up in Rostov region in Russia – Defense Intelligence

Stefanishyna on inviting Ukraine to NATO: All allies support this decision, except two

URCS warns about fakes on Internet about alleged cash payments for Easter

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

AD
AD
AD
AD