Facts

19:23 05.04.2024

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

1 min read
On Friday, April 5, the Russian occupiers launched five missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhia in two hours, said head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"At the moment, we have information that at least three multi-storey buildings and at least 10 private houses have been damaged. Unfortunately, there are dead people. At the moment, the latest information we have is three people were killed, 13 people were taken to our hospital, four of whom are in serious condition," Fedorov said on the telethon.

He pointed out that two missile strikes were launched first, and forty minutes later, repeated strikes at the same places, after rescuers and police arrived there.

"Unfortunately, two journalists were injured, who were injured during rocket attacks," the head of the Regional Administration said.

He noted that as a result of the shelling, industrial and commercial infrastructure were also damaged.

"At the moment, we cannot assess the full scale of the destruction," Fedorov added.

Tags: #zaporizhia #victims #shelling

