18:49 05.04.2024

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

During his working trip to Chernihiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a look at the progress of the construction of fortifications at a fortified strong point.

“Chernihiv region. Construction of fortifications. The terms of work completion and reliability are paramount. I am grateful to everyone involved!” he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the presidential press service, in Chernihiv region, The Head of State inspected reinforced concrete structures, trenches, bunkers, firing positions, trenches for armored personnel carriers, and anti-tank barriers.

It is noted that the fortified strong point is equipped with non-explosive barriers to deter enemy vehicles.

In addition, the President was briefed on the construction of three lines of defense in the region. According to Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, the region is undergoing comprehensive fortification.

“In particular, a continuous strip of non-explosive obstacles, mine barriers, and a ramified network of fortified strong points has been created along the entire stretch of the border with Russia and Belarus,” the message reads.

