Facts

16:58 05.04.2024

Chief Ombudsman of Turkey to visit Russian detention centers for Ukrainian prisoners

2 min read
After visiting a camp with Russian prisoners in Ukraine, Turkey's Chief Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç is going to visit Russia in order to check the conditions of detention of Ukrainian prisoners there, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"If we have the opportunity, we plan to go to Russia and conduct similar research, and then publish a report. But I repeat once again that an exchange of prisoners would be more important than the publication of the report, if we could help this, at least partially," Malkoç said.

According to the message, having made sure of the Ukrainian side's compliance with the Geneva Conventions, the Chief Ombudsman intends to obtain permission from the Russian side for a similar visit to Russia.

The Coordination Headquarters recalled that at the end of March, a delegation led by Malkoç visited a camp in western Ukraine where Russian prisoners of war are being held. The Turkish Ombudsman was accompanied by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who is also a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Among other things, during his trip to Ukraine, Malkoç took part in a large meeting with the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Tags: #turkey #ombudsman

