Since early 2024, Defense Ministry adopts over 50 military standards, incl. NATO ones

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has adopted more than fifty military standards that help increase the efficiency of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

It is noted that among them are NATO standards, in particular, for conducting tactical ground operations, transport support, medical support, etc.

"Ukraine clearly adheres to its obligations even in the context of a large-scale war. The introduction of NATO standards is provided for in the government's priority action plan in 2024. As part of the package of Ukraine-NATO Partnership Goals, our country was asked to introduce 219 Alliance standards by 2025, 190 of which Ukraine has already introduced (another 128 standards on an initiative basis)," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk said.

By the end of 2024, the Ministry of Defense plans to adopt about 40 more standards recommended by the North Atlantic Alliance.