Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones of its own production for Ukraine – PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytėsays that Lithuania will purchase about 3,000 Lithuanian FPV drones for Ukraine for EUR 2 million.

"To date, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with more than EUR 1 billion in assistance, half of which is military assistance," Šimonytė said at a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday.

She also noted that Lithuania allocated EUR 35 million for the purchase of ammunition under the Czech initiative.

"We also agreed with the Minister of National Defense that Lithuania will soon purchase approximately through the Ministry of Defense about 3,000 Lithuanian FPV drones for EUR 2 million, which, I hope, should arrive at the front this year," the head of the Lithuanian government said.

Also, according to Šimonytė, Lithuania is starting a program for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian military personnel, and will also promote the development of relevant infrastructure in Lviv, Zhytomyr and Dnipro, for which it will allocate about EUR 15 million from various sources.