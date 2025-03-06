Facts

19:27 06.03.2025

Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

1 min read
Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”
Photo: https://x.com/BMVg_Bundeswehr

The Ukrainian side is always negotiating with European partners regarding an "air shield" to protect Ukraine, but there are no details yet, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"We always consult with European partners on the 'air shield', there are no details yet, but we will be involved, and my task and goal is to visit European partners and have some clarity on the priorities for 2025," he said at a press conference following talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Thursday.

Earlier, the Guardian wrote that Europe is again considering the Sky Shield plan: it involves deploying allied air forces consisting of 120 fighter jets to protect Ukrainian airspace.

Tags: #air #shield

MORE ABOUT

20:42 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Syrsky to consider appointment of Brigadier General Holubtsov as dpty AFU commander

Zelenskyy instructs Syrsky to consider appointment of Brigadier General Holubtsov as dpty AFU commander

20:07 11.02.2025
Ukraine will talk with partners about increasing air defense capabilities – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will talk with partners about increasing air defense capabilities – Zelenskyy

20:59 20.12.2024
Zelenskyy about morning attack on Kyiv: Everyday terror deserves more pressure for terrorist

Zelenskyy about morning attack on Kyiv: Everyday terror deserves more pressure for terrorist

20:20 06.12.2024
There is understanding regarding air defense systems requested by Ukraine to organize their transfer, if possible

There is understanding regarding air defense systems requested by Ukraine to organize their transfer, if possible

20:07 03.10.2024
Zelenskyy after meeting with Rutte: What works in skies of Israel can also work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy after meeting with Rutte: What works in skies of Israel can also work in Ukraine

17:17 30.08.2024
Minor traces of chemical content found in air due to Russian strike in Sumy

Minor traces of chemical content found in air due to Russian strike in Sumy

20:21 09.07.2024
Zelenskyy before NATO summit in Washington: We fighting for more air defense, F-16s for Ukraine

Zelenskyy before NATO summit in Washington: We fighting for more air defense, F-16s for Ukraine

19:15 05.07.2024
Zelenskyy thanks partners for fulfilling agreements on air defense

Zelenskyy thanks partners for fulfilling agreements on air defense

19:37 04.06.2024
HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

20:00 31.05.2024
Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

HOT NEWS

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit enemy command post in Kherson region, Russian Marines stronghold in Kursk region

White House denies info about alleged cancellation of legal status of 240,000 refugees from Ukraine

LATEST

New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Russian aviation carry out 18 strikes on Kursk region since day start

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Energoatom signs agreement with French Orano on uranium enrichment for Ukrainian NPPs until 2040

AD