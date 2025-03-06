Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

Photo: https://x.com/BMVg_Bundeswehr

The Ukrainian side is always negotiating with European partners regarding an "air shield" to protect Ukraine, but there are no details yet, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"We always consult with European partners on the 'air shield', there are no details yet, but we will be involved, and my task and goal is to visit European partners and have some clarity on the priorities for 2025," he said at a press conference following talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Thursday.

Earlier, the Guardian wrote that Europe is again considering the Sky Shield plan: it involves deploying allied air forces consisting of 120 fighter jets to protect Ukrainian airspace.