Facts

15:58 03.04.2024

Ukraine counts on Finland's experience, capabilities for speeding up construction of bomb shelters

Ukraine counts on Finland's experience, capabilities for speeding up construction of bomb shelters

Ukraine is interested in the development of joint defense production with Finland and counts on its experience and capabilities to speed up the construction of bomb shelters, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today we discussed defense and co-production with the President of Finland. Indeed, we are very interested in this between our countries, between the private sectors of our states. There are already some projects that give strength to our peoples. And we can do much more in defense production," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with his Finnish counterpart in Kyiv.

Ukraine will be grateful to Finland for sharing its experience in security solutions for public space, in particular, the construction of bomb shelters, he said.

"Today we also paid a lot of attention to this particular issue. We count on your experience and your capabilities which could help speed up the process with the construction of bomb shelters. And, of course, this is necessary not only for educational institutions, but also for the medical facilities, for the civilian society," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also noted that during negotiations with the President of Finland he raised the issue of air defense for Ukrainian cities.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked his counterpart for providing Ukraine with the 23rd defense support package.

