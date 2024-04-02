Construction of first underground school finished in Kharkiv

The construction of the first underground school in Kharkiv has been completed, it will accept students before the end of the current school year, the press service of Kharkiv City Council has said, citing Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The premises were built in line with the highest safety standards. [The school] has 20 classrooms and is designed to accommodate 900 students in two shifts. Enrollment of students for the next academic year is almost over. Already this year, 600 children will sit at its desks," he said on the X Social Network on Tuesday.

According to the official, similar schools are planned to be built in various districts of the city.

"We plan to continue building similar schools in other districts of the city to provide all our children with equal access to quality and, most importantly, safe education," Terekhov said.