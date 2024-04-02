In three months of 2024, Defense Ministry approves 80 types of weapons for use in army

In the first three months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved more than 80 models of domestically produced weapons and military equipment for use in the army, the press service of the ministry reports.

"The largest group is ammunition. Various types and calibers," the message on the Telegram channel reports.

The second group in terms of the number of registered samples is UAVs.

"In this line, in particular, there are completely new drones of different types: both FPV kamikaze and reusable attack UAVs, designed for different operating distances," the ministry indicated.

The third group is ground-based robotic systems and electronic warfare systems.