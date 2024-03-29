Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has disclosed the declaration of assets, income, expenses, and financial obligations for the year 2023 for persons performing the duties of office in the state or local government authorities.

According to the declaration, the income of the Head of State and his family members amounted to UAH 12.4 million including income from the sale of government bonds – UAH 7.4 million, the presidential website said.

The income of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's family in 2023 mainly consisted of salaries, bank interest, and income from real estate rental. In total, this amount was UAH 4.9 million

“The increase in income compared to the previous year occurred due to the resumption of rental payments. The remaining cash balance of the Head of State's family at the end of last year decreased by almost UAH 2.8 million. There were no other significant changes in 2023 regarding assets, real estate, vehicles, etc,” the presidential website reported.